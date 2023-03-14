The slaughter in it nightclub “The stadium men’s club” which left 10 dead in ride the greatGuanajuato, had a dead victimhe was a cabbie.

Humberto, a cabbie and member of the Celaya Firefighters War Band, had went to the nightclub for pick up ticket.

However, it was at the time that armed subjects they arrived to open fireagainst workers and customers of the club

Humberto was fired by his family, friends and colleagues from the War Band, as well as his fellow taxi drivers.

According to the local media Newspaper Mailhis colleagues fired him and remembered him as a great companion.

Yesterday, just a few hours after the massacre, they confirmed 10 people dead, four women, Five men and a under the age of 16.

At least five more people are still seriously injured due to the shots from long arms of unknown subjects.

So far the State Attorney General’s Office He assured that work is underway to find those responsible. See also Doogee S98 Pro price and launch date revealed