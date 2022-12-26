Guanajuato, Gto.- Guanajuato state, fEU in 2021, the entity where most robberies and assaults were committed on federal highways and jurisdiction bridges, 233 robberies in total. Then Puebla followed with 191, Mexico state, 107, Queretaro with 79 and Michoacan76.

These data are information from the National Federal Public Security Census (CNSPF), 2022, published in December of this year by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

To level national 1,229 probable robberies of this type were registered. 72.5% of these possible robberies were carried out with a firearm, 2.8% without a firearm and for 24.7% they did not identify whether or not the robbery was carried out with firearm.

Of the total thefts registered on federal highways in Guanajuato, 68.3% occurred to cargo trucks, 2.0% to private vehicles, 0.1% to buses and 29.6% to another modality. recently the National Guard announced that 146 people suspected of highway robberies were arrested.

The confiscation of weapons in Guanajuato is another issue that has positioned the state as one of the entities with the highest percentage of insurance, in 2021, authorities seized 515 weapons, this represents 28% of the national total.

Guanajuato also ranked third nationally with the most vehicles insured by the National Guard. In 2021, it was the fourth entity where there were more confrontations involving elements of the National Guard.

In Mexico, 125 armed confrontations were reported, following the states with the most registered attacks: Michoacán 27, Sonora 16, Zacatecas 12 and Guanajuato 9 place.

In accidents registered on highways and federal bridges in the entity, in Guanajuato 769 were registered, it ranks second along with ten other states, which reported between 501 to 800.

Guanajuato in 2021, ranked number 13 in infraction tickets issued on highways and bridges under federal jurisdiction.