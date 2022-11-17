Leon, Guanajuato.- The state of Guanajuato occupies the second nationally in sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), reported the state health secretary, Daniel Díaz Martínez, who mentioned that the figures are due to the fact that sand a massive application of tests has been carried out to detect diseases.

As far as 2022 goes, Guanajuato, has the second place as a state of the Mexican Republic, with more STD infections, according to information from the epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Health. ANDn 2022, Guanajuato has accumulated 1,041 cases of acquired syphilis, in 2021, 621 patients with the same STD were registered.

In a matter of genital herpes, 142 patients have been diagnosed in 2022, this is a growth of 32 percent compared to last year in 2021.

“Here it is a matter of interpretation sometimes of the statistics because if I do not do tests they will not have cases until they arrive at the hospitals with some complication, so yes, we do a lot of tests there are the statistics, so we must continue offering the services for free, giving the treatments and we can have positive cases, but they are cured and have a better quality of life in patients ”, commented state health secretary Daniel Díaz.

To have these numbers different strategies were implemented how to apply them in women who have just given birth, and in organization of health fairs, where are offered from tests for free. Vaccines are also offered to prevent human papilloma.

“For intrauterine cancer we have vaccination and we do liquid-based cytology, for HIV we do the tests and we have all the treatment for hepatitis C that is also transmitted sexually and we have reached 96 percent undetectability in patients with HIV and we have decreased the mortality from hepatitis C that previously had no treatment. expressed Daniel Díaz, secretary of health of Guanajuato.

The official insisted that in the state there are tthree health centers that treat and prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases so that people can identify and care if they have the disease.