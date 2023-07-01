A lifeless man from Guanajuato and two injured people, In addition to multiple material damages, it was the balance of an accident, carambola type, Registered in Zacatecas.

The events occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Friday, on federal highway 45 section Zacatecas – Aguascalientes highway Osiris km 75.

Two private compact cars and a fifth wheel trailer were involved in the accident, according to Civil Protection of the Municipality of Cuauhtémoc.

The State Civil Protection Coordination (CEPC) explained that firefighters, rescuers and paramedics from the corporation’s Basic Emergency Unit were mobilized to the scene to care for the injured.

In the preliminary report it was confirmed that the trailer, of the Volvo brand, was driven by José Manuel “N”, 24 years old, residing at aguascalientes and that it circulated from Monterrey, Nuevo León; he did not present injuries.

In this carambola too a car was involved Volkswagen brand Golf type, with Zacatecas license plates, in which traveling Sergio Ángel "N" of 27 years and Danna Esmeralda, who presented minor injuries and were treated by paramedics.

Guanajuatense dies in carambola in Zacatecas

According to Zacatecas CEPC, the last vehicle that participated in this carambola was a chevrolet type aveo with license plates from the state of Guanajuato, which ended up completely destroyed.

Inside a Guanajuatense was traveling who died from injuries that was caused by being pressed between the twisted irons of the car.

The man was not identified at the scene, but was transferred to the facilities of the General Directorate of Expert Services (DGSP), where the corresponding necropsy will be performed.