Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- Despite the fact that it is estimated 50 percent uptick in sales, restaurateurs from the city of Guamúchil, Sinaloa, do not have high expectations due to the low demand for reservations for this February 14thThis was stated by the leader of the restaurateurs, Ariel Armenta Armenta.

A few days to celebrate the Day of love and Friendship worldwide, merchants maintain the hope of recovering economically from the ravages that this beginning of the year has brought, coupled with the cost of January, the drop in purchasing power due to December expenses and the resurgence of infections by COVID-19 that until a few days ago they have begun to decrease.

However, few reservations have been registered regarding the date, said the leader of the restaurateurs.

“Yes, an improvement is expected, but until now there has been no favorable response on the subject of reservations, that is why we have a low expectation, because it has been very calm,” said Armenta Armenta.

Despite this, merchants in this area expect a 50 percent rise in sales for this date when people take the opportunity to celebrate love. The leader of the restaurateurs mentioned that the capacity allowed by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection will be 70 percent for closed establishments, as long as the already known prevention protocols are followed, such as the use of face masks, measuring the healthy distance, the application of antibacterial gel and taking body temperature.

For his part, the owner of a restaurant chain, Irving Adrián Urías Gaxiola, mentioned:

“Before these dates there were already reservations and there was a little more movement in terms of trade, hopefully there will be sales, because it also affects the fact that the 14th is Monday,” said the businessman from Alvara.

Likewise, he specified that another of the factors that will affect this date is the vaccination day for laggards that will take place this weekend, whose application will be aimed at 30-year-old adults, a sector of the young population that, for the most part, already has purchasing power for this holiday.

“We invite you to consume what is local, buy flowers in the city’s flower shops, go to stuffed animal stores, and consume in local restaurants, know that we are all working to give you a better service,” recommended businessman Adrián Urías Gaxiola .

Meanwhile, restaurateurs are preparing for this February 14 by making prior purchases of supplies, spreading advertising and promotions, where they hope to obtain good sales.