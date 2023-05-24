Guam prepares for the arrival of Super Typhoon Mawar

Guaman unincorporated territory of the United States located in the Pacific, is preparing for the arrival this Wednesday of super typhoon Marwan, category 4 and with sustained winds of 200 kilometers per hour.

The island’s governor, Lou Leon Guerrero, urged residents to take “shelter” in the early hours of the day before the onslaught of the storm that “will intensify in the next few hours.”

(You may be interested: These names are no longer used to name hurricanes: what are they and why?).

The local authorities ordered the evacuation of all residents who are in low-lying areas and prone to flooding, without providing a number of affected.

The powerful storm, which has grown in intensity as it approached Guam, could impact the south of the island around noon local time or pass very close to the territory, according to the latest report from the National Weather Service.

(Also: Dawn of lightning, floods, fallen trees and blackouts in Cali).

In addition to the strong winds, there is also concern the amount of rain that the natural phenomenon brings and that can cause flooding, in addition to strong swells, for which reason ships have been prohibited from setting sail.

Marwan is the most intense typhoon to pass through Guam, Spanish territory until 1898, in decades, although another one of less intensity hit the island in December 2022.

EFE

More news

The strong images of an explosion near the Pentagon were created with AI

Ron DeSantis, the Republican who promises to shake up the US presidential race.

Experts propose a new hypothesis about the gases that come out of Cerro Bravo