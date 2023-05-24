Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Guam prepares for the arrival of Super Typhoon Mawar

May 24, 2023
in World
Guam prepares for the arrival of Super Typhoon Mawar


close

Typhoon Mawar

Guam an area prone to the strongest tropical cyclones in the world.

Photo:

AFP PHOTO/ JAMES REYNOLDS- AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB

Guam an area prone to the strongest tropical cyclones in the world.

Local authorities ordered the evacuation of residents in low-lying areas.

Guaman unincorporated territory of the United States located in the Pacific, is preparing for the arrival this Wednesday of super typhoon Marwan, category 4 and with sustained winds of 200 kilometers per hour.

The island’s governor, Lou Leon Guerrero, urged residents to take “shelter” in the early hours of the day before the onslaught of the storm that “will intensify in the next few hours.”

The local authorities ordered the evacuation of all residents who are in low-lying areas and prone to flooding, without providing a number of affected.

The powerful storm, which has grown in intensity as it approached Guam, could impact the south of the island around noon local time or pass very close to the territory, according to the latest report from the National Weather Service.

In addition to the strong winds, there is also concern the amount of rain that the natural phenomenon brings and that can cause flooding, in addition to strong swells, for which reason ships have been prohibited from setting sail.

Marwan is the most intense typhoon to pass through Guam, Spanish territory until 1898, in decades, although another one of less intensity hit the island in December 2022.

EFE

