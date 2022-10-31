Roberto Gualtieri’s first one-year survey is merciless: according to the Romans interviewed by affaritaliani.it on the Termometropolitico.it platform, “nothing has changed”, indeed: the city has “even worsened” in the last 12 months. Not only that, the list of emergencies always sees waste in the head and on the ability of the Giunta Gualtieri to deal with inflation And expensive bills and work, they are even skeptical.

If it were an exam it would be a solemn rejection, but there are two elements to consider in evaluating the perception that citizens have of the city government: the now historic “suffering” of the city given by Ignazio Marino mayor, the all-Roman fragility of the city waste cycle which, since the closure of Malagrotta by the Marino-Zingaretti duo, has transformed it into a mega open-air landfill and, finally, the covid and the post covid. Make the necessary “flaws”, this is what affaritaliani.it asked the Romans and the answers they gave.

After a year of Giunta Gualtieri, do you think the city has improved?

Optimists are a bit like Pandas and can barely reach 9 percent. Disappointment and skepticism are instead a majority that could aspire to the government, divided between “it has not changed”, 39.5% and “it has worsened”, 48.6%. The sum of the two negative judgments is equivalent to 88.1% of the interviewees: a real Caporetto that should sound like an alarm bell for the Capitol.

What are the main emergencies awaiting solution?

The mayor’s announcement that last year promised to clean up the city in 40 days had its natural reverberation on the judgment: 52.3% indicates waste which, however, must be added to the 27.2% which indicates urban hygiene. The second historical problem is that of transport, which 17.3% include among the emergencies, well beyond the definition of “problem”. Finally, and it is certainly a surprise figure, “work” for 3% has become essential and as for transport it is in the hit of emergencies.

The City has presented projects for the PNRR, they can change the city

If for emergencies, nothing has changed over the years, it is about the future that the Romans are hesitating. The sum of colors that they believe that the funds will give their effects on the fabric, are 44.5%, while the Pnrr effect will be not at all effective if added to the data that considers it harmful, it gives a 38.9. So there is hope but there is also a 16.6% of those questioned who prefer “do not know” or prefer “not to answer”. The ideal interpretation is that of lack of knowledge on projects, a list of micro and big works that eludes the population who prefers to pass on. It is a clear indication: yes to the funded projects that the timing deserves to be disseminated so that they can be fully understood.

Energy crisis, expensive bills and inflation: is the council able to lend a hand?

It is the sentiment that gives the chills and this is because, in spite of Gualtieri’s detractors, the vote “little” and “not at all” must be added up to give a tremendous 88.5% who have no faith in the future that can guarantee the local administration. The perception is that of great distance or powerlessness from everyday life.

Trust in the mayor, in the economic scenario

The synthesis of Roman pessimism, if considered alongside prospects such as the Jubilee or Expo, sounds like a Solomonic rejection: 26.9% have little confidence and 56.6% do not. A warning, a red light in a city tired of announcements, promises and commitments, which requires concreteness. And he sees none on the horizon. To weigh perhaps the fatot that Gualtieri before being mayor was Minister of the Economy.

Certainly a year of work is a “reduced” window and what citizens have provided is not a political judgment but a “technical” one. The first measurement is decidedly negative but there is hope. Affaritaliani.it gives it to the mayor Roberto Gualtieri, so that he can draw the right consequences. There is more than something wrong with that.



