The future Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara (Psol-SP), stated that the demarcation of indigenous lands should pass from the Ministry of Justice to the portfolio that will be commanded by it in the next government.

“[demarcação de terras] It will no longer pass through the Ministry of Justice. With the portfolio, we will only have cross-cutting actions with the National Council of Justice (CNJ) to guarantee withdrawal actions and requests for operations that, of course, will have to go through the courts”declared the indigenous leader in an interview with the newspaper The globe released this Friday (Dec.30, 2022).

Guajajara was nominated by the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), on Thursday (Dec.29, 2022) to head the ministry. According to the elected deputy, the invitation to assume the portfolio was made last Wednesday (28.Dec.2022) in a meeting with the PT candidate.

“Him [Lula] He sent for me and said: “Soninha, I nominate you and invite you to be the minister of indigenous peoples. And you can count on me, you have a great partner here”. I suggested to him the need to review the budget issue, to look at the land issue and the demarcation of indigenous lands with care and promptness”, said the indigenous leader.

The future minister is an indigenous woman from Maranhão, coordinator of Apib (Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil). She graduated in letters and nursing, specializing in special education from the State University of Maranhão. In May of this year, she made the magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people. Team.

Guajajara said that he must structure and define the team that will work in the portfolio until this Friday. Among the challenges he will deal with in the ministry, he cited the issue of the Yanomami peoples, who deal with illegal mining in their territory, and the protection of the Javari Valley, the region where journalist Dom Phillips and indigenist Bruno Araújo were murdered.

The appointed minister also spoke about organizing a visit by Lula to these regions within the first 100 days of the government.

For Guajajara, the portfolio’s budget will be entirely dedicated to the indigenous cause. Initially, the ministry should receive a budget of R$ 800 million, but, according to the indigenous leader, there is a promise that it will be complemented.

“The body will be an autarchy within the portfolio, with its own budget and with the promise that it will be complemented. The Ministry will also have an amendment to its budget, still to be discussed with Rui Costa [ministro da Casa Civil]”declared the nominated minister.

The creation of the Ministry of Original Peoples was a campaign promise by the PT. “We have an ethical and political obligation to make amends for what they have done to indigenous peoples. I am committed to making Brazil serve as an example”said the PT member at COP27.

In recent weeks, there has been a division of support from indigenous leaders between Sonia Guajajara and the lawyer and federal deputy Joenia Wapichana (Rede-RR). Guajajara said there was no challenge to his nomination. According to the future minister, support for Joenia would have arisen because the deputy was ending her term in the Chamber of Deputies while she had just been elected federal deputy.