Minister of Indigenous Peoples was hospitalized in the capital of São Paulo after feeling ill in Brasília; health condition is stable

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Saturday (27 January 2024) that he spoke with the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara. She is hospitalized at Incor-SP, in São Paulo, after feeling ill during an appointment in Brasília. Second medical reportGuajajara had a change in blood pressure.

The minister's health condition is stable.

“She is being well supported by the healthcare team. I wish you well and that you return 100% to continue working for more rights for Brazilian indigenous peoples”, he wrote Lula on his profile on X (formerly Twitter).