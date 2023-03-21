Minister of Indigenous Peoples says that 14 lands have documentation ready to conclude process paralyzed by Bolsonaro

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajarasaid that land demarcations will be “signed in the first 100 days of the Lula government”. The theme is a priority in the ministry.

“The demarcation of indigenous lands in Brazil is crucial, it is a liability of the Brazilian State towards indigenous peoples”, said Guajajara in an interview with the “Roda Viva” program on TV Culturaon the night of Monday (20.Mar.2023).

“Today we have 13% of the national territory as indigenous land. Everyone makes a point of saying this data as if it were a lot. In fact, I have been saying: ‘only 13% of the national territory’. And we need to move forward”, he stated.

The minister mentioned that, still in the transitional government, the working group presented the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) 14 lands with documentation ready to complete the demarcation process. However, by decision of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the demarcations were paralyzed during the last 4 years.

The 14 areas are located in 8 states. They are: Ceará, Bahia, Paraíba, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Acre, Amazonas and Mato Grosso. Together, they add up to around 1.5 million hectares.

“We will sign these 14 lands this year, without a doubt, in addition to declaratory ordinances”, said Guajajara. “We are working hard to rebuild and reconstitute all the public policies that have been dismantled in recent years.”