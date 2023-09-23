Singer performs at Global Citizen, held in New York; Governor Helder Barbalho (PA) was also at the festival

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, Sonia Guajajaraappeared alongside singer Anitta at the festival Global Citizen, held in New York, in the United States. The event is held by a philanthropic organization that bears the same name and aims to combat extreme poverty.

Anitta performs at the event alongside international artists such as the band Red Hot Chili Peppers. The shows are free and held in Central Park.

https://x.com/mpovosindigenas/status/1705714933583740965?s=20

“We are here for a very important reason. The Amazon is so important for the planet. It provides so much life for so many species. It is critical for capturing carbon from the atmosphere, which is key to combating climate change.”said the singer during the performance.

At the event, the minister said that saving the Earth will only be possible if responsibility is shared with rich countries. “It is not fair that the people who contributed least to climate change are the most impacted by it. An essential part of this shared responsibility is to enable community-led solutions for climate and nature.”he stated.

In a video published on social media, it is possible to hear Anitta inviting the minister to dinner. In the images, the state secretary of the Indigenous Peoples of Pará, Puyr Tembé, also appears. The governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), also participates in the event.