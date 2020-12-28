Leicester managed to score a point thanks to a goal from a burning Barnes in the final stretch of a game that had been very uphill thanks to the performance of Guaita. The Spanish goalkeeper saved a penalty and returned to show high level. Rodgers gave Vardy a break from the start and perhaps Leicester was overly accused of the respite the coach gave him, especially for his punch. The game started with shock for Leicester when at 10 minutes Schmeichel had to use himself to get a one on one from Zaha. The Dane dragged on, although the play was canceled for offside. Leicester tried to control the game, but on 19 ‘Tomkins made a mistake by crossing over Thomas in the box, knocking the Leicester player down and the referee whistled the penalty. Iheanacho was in charge of executing but he met Guaita. The Getafe exporter firmly reached out his right hand up and stopped the Leicester forward brilliantly.

The Foxes fit in to regulate the failure, while for the Palace it was a dose of self-esteem. The locals added two defeats in a row and the penalty would have been a slab. It was not so. So much so that Benteke was about to answer with more success on 21 ‘, but his header touched the crossbar. They both accepted the draw before the break. The break did not clarify the visitors ‘ideas and in 57’ Zaha found the goal in a play that he himself had started. The forward appeared at the far post to finish off a cross from Andros Townsend. Zaha joined the right and found the collaboration of Schmeichel, who gave his post. Tielemans didn’t exactly help him either. Be that as it may, the Palace went ahead and the contrast between the two goals was evident. Rodgers did not wait much longer and in 66 ‘he put Vardy desperately looking for an equalizer. Leicester were trying, but the draw did not come until 82 ‘. Leicester put pressure on the rival’s field on a Palace throw-in and turned the recovery into a goal. Barnes appeared up front and landed a low left foot that Guaita could no longer reach. After beating Tottenhan and drawing with United, the equalizer seemed little to Leicester, but it could be worse.