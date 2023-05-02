Juan Guaidó, opposition leader to the government of Nicolas Maduro, He again referred to his time in Colombia and the reasons why he decided to enter the country irregularly. In an interview with María Isabel Rueda, in EL TIEMPO, Guiadó also spoke of the government’s treatment of Gustavo Petro and what you think of Colombia’s relations with Venezuela.

It was very difficult and risky. Let’s just say it was a triple stress for me. The Maduro regime persecuted me

Precisely, regarding his irregular entry into Colombia, the opponent pointed out that he entered “evading the security of the Maduro dictatorship. That is the answer. It wasn’t easy. It was very difficult and risky. Let’s just say it was a triple stress for me. I was persecuted by the Maduro regime; In addition, I had the threat of the irregular groups on the border that I have been constantly denouncing. And although I did not know how the Colombian government would react, I never expected it to be this. So, the answer to your question is simple: I got in as best I could. As can a persecuted politician threatened by a dictatorship. And, now, it also seems, by the Petro government”.

Guaidó stated that he was surprised by the “hostile” attitude of the Petro government. “She probably didn’t have to be friendly, she didn’t have to be receptive, but never hostile, never threatening. I felt as persecuted as in Venezuela, but now in Colombia, honestly…”, he mentioned.

Let’s forget the case of Juan Guaidó for a second. I don’t know if Petro intends to wash Maduro’s face

I also send a strong message to Petro about relations with Maduro: “It is painful for us when a president goes to Venezuela to try to wash the face of the dictator. The case of Petro, for example. Because it is like revictimizing the entire society that is resisting, precisely, the violation of their human rights.”

And he added: “Let’s forget the case of Juan Guaidó for a second. I don’t know if Petro intends to wash Maduro’s face… It is impossible, because on the contrary, they will get their hands dirty with blood for so many violations of human rights”.

