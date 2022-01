Venezuela’s interim president said he did not believe in an electoral body “guarded by Maduro”, but pointed out that the opposition should try the referendum to remove the dictator.| Photo: EFE/Rayner Peña R.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó, recognized as interim president of Venezuela by several countries, declared that he is suspicious of the approval of three requests to start the procedure of a possible referendum to recall the mandate of dictator Nicolás Maduro, announced on Monday (17) by the Council. National Electoral Commission (CNE) of the country.

“There is no good intention in a CNE protected by the dictatorship. There is no good intention in yesterday’s announcement of a CNE supervised by Maduro,” Guaidó said in an interview with the Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional on Tuesday (18).

The requests approved by the CNE were presented by the Venezuelan Movement for the Revocation (Mover), Todos Unidos by Referendum Revocatório and the National Executive Committee of the Confedejunta together with the Committee on National and International Democracy.

The electoral body informed that the eventual activation of this process will require that 20% of those registered in the country’s voter census manifest their will, ratified with their signatures, as established in article 72 of the Venezuelan Constitution.

Guaidó said that despite his distrust, the opposition must resort to this mechanism to try to remove Maduro from power. “I think it could be an opportunity if we get a powerful coalition and through, for example, Mexico, we get conditions,” he said, referring to the negotiations between oppositionists and the dictatorship held in the North American country.

“It is not a single variable. The concept of recall has existed in the Constitution since 1999 and has not been successful in the past. Now, if we manage to mobilize, exercise the majority, manage to bring the election [presidencial] free and fair [discutida] in Mexico, the support of the international community and the mobilization of the people of Venezuela could be an option to catalyze this election so that the dictatorship comes out”, added Guaidó.