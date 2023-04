How did you feel about the content of this article?

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó speaks during a press conference in Miami, Fla. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó said Thursday in Miami that he is seeking U.S. help to protect Venezuelans resisting Nicolas Maduro’s dictatorship.

In a press conference, the opponent asked for mechanisms such as sanctions to pressure Maduro and claimed that the Inter-American Charter of Human Rights works only as “poetry”.

Former president of the National Assembly and recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more than 50 governments between 2019 and 2022, Guaidó arrived in Miami on Tuesday morning (25), after going to Colombia and, there, supposedly being “ forced to travel to the US”.

Guaidó said that the best candidate for the next elections is “unity” and considered that the vote of Venezuelans abroad is essential. He asked for the support of the international community to hold free elections in Venezuela, in which anyone who wants to can stand as a candidate.

Venezuela’s opposition leader told Spanish-language US broadcaster Telemundo that he remained “committed” to holding free elections in his country and would seek political support in the United States to achieve that, but that his goal was to return to his country.

Guaidó left Venezuela against a ban and unsuccessfully tried to attend an international conference in Bogota on the political process in his country, hosted by Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

At various points in the Telemundo interview, Guaidó declared that the neighboring country’s government is an “ally of the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro” and thanked the US for helping him leave Colombia “safely”.