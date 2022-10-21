the opponent Juan Guaido assured this Friday that the call “interim presidency” of Venezuela that he leads will end when new elections in the country to elect a president, scheduled for 2024.

Also read: The agreements that Venezuela and Russia will sign in December: what is known?

“The National Assembly (AN, Parliament) elected in 2015 and the presidency in charge are a constitutional mandate until a free election that they owe us since 2018,” said, through Twitter, the former deputy who presided over the Chamber in 2019, when he self-proclaimed interim president by ignoring the legitimacy of Nicholas Maduro.

Maduro: you are the one who has a countdown and expiration date, which for Venezuelans means the date for the return of the family and the rebirth of the country. Bringing forward the presidential elections would not be a concession, they owe us Venezuelans since 2018. pic.twitter.com/qmmK0JOo6N – Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) October 21, 2022

The United States ratifies, once again, its recognition of our constitution (…) Maduro is a dictator and nobody is going to recognize him See also Covid today Calabria, 705 infections and 5 deaths: bulletin 24 December

Guaidó did not recognize the re-election of Maduro in 2018, like the governments of more than fifty countries, considering that the process lacked transparency and other guarantees democratic.

Therefore, when he became president of Parliament, he invoked constitutional articles to proclaim himself national president and, thus, he had to summon the urns in 30 days.

Almost four years later and without having called any elections, the opponent continues to consider himself interim president, a status that is recognized by some countries, including the United States, although he has lost more than half of the international support he accumulated in the first moment.

“The USA ratifies, once again, its recognition of our constitution (…) Maduro is a dictator and no one will to recognize“, he added on the social network. Likewise, the country held new legislative elections in 2020, in which the bulk of the opposition did not participate, considering them fraudulent. However, the process was carried out and the ruling party resumed, with overwhelming majority, control of Parliament in January 2021.

EFE.

More news