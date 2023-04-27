“Today the Inter-American Charter of Human Rights seems more like poetry”, said Juan Guaidó from Miami, pointing out that human rights must be protected and especially those persecuted, as he has described after being expelled from Colombia.

“President Petro established a position, sided with the dictatorship,” Guaidó sentenced at a press conference and reiterated his discomfort with Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, whom he described as a liar.

The opponent, who assured that his life was in danger in Venezuela and that the same thing happened in Colombia due to the treatment received by the government of that country, insisted that Leyva’s version is false, since he had no ticket to the United States.



“The only ticket I bought was from Cúcuta to Bogotá and they didn’t let me,” Guaidó clarified, saying that he walked through one of the international bridges, but that at the moment he cannot give more details.

Guaidó insisted that the international community must assert the protection of the human rights of dissidents and families, referring to his that still remains in Caracas. “I did not expect that treatment from Colombia, I was persecuted from two countries.”

I did not expect that treatment from Colombia, I was persecuted from two countries

Regarding a presidential candidacy, he reiterated that it is difficult to be a candidate from exile, so he is looking for conditions to see if his return is possible.

The opponent also complained that not all the opposition was heard by President Petro, but that he maintains communication with Canada, France, the European Union and, of course, the United States.

Starting next week, he will hold meetings in Washington to continue the agenda of seeking conditions to achieve free elections, he insisted that returning to the negotiating table in Mexico, the publication of the electoral schedule, the release of political prisoners and free elections They are part of the requests.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT CARACAS

