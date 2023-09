How did you feel about the content of this article?

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, in a meeting with American senators in May: “CNE [foi] kidnapped by the dictatorship” | Photo: EFE/Octavio Guzmán

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, the body responsible for holding and monitoring elections in the country, announced this Friday (22) that it will provide technical assistance for the primaries that the opposition to Chavismo will hold on October 22 to define the candidate who will face dictator Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 presidential election.

The announcement made opposition leader Juan Guaidó accuse the CNE of attempted sabotage.

The president of the electoral body, Elvis Amoroso, explained that in June the CNE received a request for technical assistance for the process signed by Jesús María Casal, president of the opposition’s National Primary Commission (CNP).

However, the CNP gave up this help and decided to carry out the process alone because in June all of the then five full members of the CNE, starting with the rectors linked to the government, resigned from their seats.

This stampede began a process for a new formation of the collegiate, concluded in August by the National Assembly of Venezuela, controlled by the Maduro dictatorship.

Venezuela’s controller general, Elvis Amoroso, responsible for the ineligibility of opponents of Maduro, such as María Corina Machado, became the new president of the CNE. The new composition of the body has three Chavista rectors (Amoroso and two others) and two from the opposition.

“Define the voting centers, respect the date and don’t sabotage, it’s as simple as that. Anything else in this announcement of a CNE kidnapped by the dictatorship only aims to sabotage and ‘put flies in the ointment’ of the primaries,” Guaidó wrote in X this Friday.

In a statement released after the CNE’s announcement, the opposition primaries committee said it “will talk in the coming hours with the primary candidates and political factors that support the process.” After that, the CNP must announce whether it accepts the technical assistance offered by the CNE or whether it will carry out the process alone.