Once again, the Venezuelan opposition is at a crossroads due to the dilemma of whether or not to continue the interim government of Juan Guaidó, supported by the United States and several countries since 2019.

For this coming January 5th, three of the four most representative parties agree to terminate the “presidency in charge.”

Democratic Action (AD), Primero Justicia (PJ) and Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT), consider that the objectives were not met.

The main one was to remove Nicolás Maduro from power and call for “fair and free” presidential elections, to put an end to the “cessation of usurpation”, because according to the parliament elected in 2015, Maduro usurped functions in the Miraflores Palace.

Almost four years have passed since Guaidó took office as president of the National Assembly (AN), on January 5, 2019. On January 23, he swore in front of thousands of people in the streets of Caracas, that he would become the president in charge.

“The elimination of the entire interim government is proposed, except for three instances necessary for the defense of assets: the ad hoc board of Pdvsa Holding, the ad hoc board of the Central Bank of Venezuela and an executive commission that expands its functions not not only to manage expenses, but also to represent and defend the assets. The AN will only be maintained to legislate on all matters related to the protection and defense of assets abroad,” explained Alfonso Marquina, representing PJ.

Of the three parties, this proposal is opposed by Voluntad Popular (VP), an organization of the opposition Leopoldo López and Guaidó himself, although some time ago he assured that he was renouncing partisan militancy.

“Dissolving the interim government of Venezuela would mean strengthening the Nicolás Maduro regime, which will have access to resources and assets that it will use against the people, it will gain international space that it had lost and, in addition, the doors of a process of normalization and dictatorial legitimization will be opened.” , VP said in a statement.

Opponents believe that the objectives were not met. Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

constitutionality

In order for Guaidó to continue leading the interim, it is necessary to reform the Transition Statute, a legal instrument prepared in 2019 to give legality to the figure of the interim president, also established in the Constitution through article 233.

Guaidó has responded to the proposals of the three parties that are members of the so-called G4, saying that it is necessary to maintain unity and to vote in favor of the modification of the Statute for which 86 votes are needed within the AN chaired by him (in Venezuela there are two assemblies, one elected in 2015 and another in 2020 chaired by the Chavista Jorge Rodríguez).

The parties that oppose the continuation of the interim say they have 70 votes to end Guaidó’s presidency.

“It seems a strategy destined to rewind that of the collegiate government that had been attempted at the beginning of 2019 and that could not be implemented at that time, which led to the self-proclamation of Guaidó. In this sense, it is important to note that this strategy must be carried out without a doubt with the support of the United States and the European Union so that it makes sense and is successful”, this is what the political scientist Daniel Arias believes.

Former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles accused deputies of extortion. Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

For today the first discussion of the modification of the Statute is raised. If it is decided to modify article 12, it is accepted that by January 5, 2023 the presidency in charge will be extended for another year, which already happened in 2022. If it does not go to a second discussion, then the possibilities of Guaidó and its environment.

What the AD, PJ and UNT parties propose is to maintain commissions that can protect assets abroad, such as the case of gold deposited in England, and that Guaidó be one more deputy.

The opposition Henrique Capriles, former presidential candidate and strong figure of the Primero Justicia party, supports the dissolution of the interim, but he also denounced blackmail by the Guaidó team on the deputies to vote in favor of continuity.

While that is happening, 2024, the year of presidential elections, is approaching. Primary elections for the opposition are scheduled for 2023, but they still haven’t even agreed on the interim.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS