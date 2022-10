How did you feel about this matter?

Opposition leader said that “nothing will be granted” by the Chavista dictatorship and that Venezuelans need to demand a date for the election, promised by Maduro for 2024 | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó led a march in Caracas this Thursday (27), accompanied by about 500 people, to demand that the Electoral Power announce the date of the presidential elections, scheduled for 2024.

The protesters walked one kilometer to the headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE), in the east-central region of Caracas.

“This date will not be a gift, no matter how proudly the dictatorship speaks that it will be in 2024 or before. We know this is a dictatorship, we know nothing will be granted [… ]. We have to take to the streets to fight for that date”, declared Guaidó before starting the march.

The opposition leader assured that the march is the beginning of the “fight in the streets” to demand the date of the electoral process in which the ruler of Venezuela for the period 2025-2031 will be elected.

“We are going to the streets now, from now on, to the streets now. peacefully […]demand the date of the elections, the date of the liberation of Venezuela”, said the politician, who is considered president of Venezuela by Brazil, the United States and other countries.

For the opposition, election day represents “the expiration date” of the government of Nicolás Maduro. “Maduro, set the date, we are ready to defeat him from start to finish, throughout Venezuela,” challenged Guaidó upon arriving at the CNE headquarters.

The Venezuelan opposition will hold primaries in 2023 to elect the candidate who will face the ruling party in the 2024 presidential elections, although the exact date of this internal dispute has not yet been set.