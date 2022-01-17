This Monday, the Bolivian Government assured that representatives of Juan Guaido, recognized by 55 countries as president in charge of Venezuela, stole vehicles from the Venezuelan embassy in that country.

However, through a statement, the interim has rejected the accusations and shown that the officials belonged to the administration of Nicolás Maduro.

The Bolivian government minister, Edward Castle, said that his country had recovered through raids 12 of 34 vehicles stolen by Guaidó’s representatives, among which were vans, a car, a bus, a motorcycle and a minibus.

Those appointed by Castillo are Arturo Vilar Esteves, Minister Counselor, Rafael Cáceres, Secretary, Captain Henry José Rivas, Military Attaché; Mario Martínez, head of security; Winston Flores and José Gregorio Cumare, head of the mission. The minister also said that César Hernández, another of the officials, appropriated four cars and carried out a process of forgery of purchase and sale.

“The legitimate Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its categorical rejection of the accusations of Minister Eduardo Del Castillo, in which he intends to blame our Government in charge of a case of corruption committed by the Nicolás Maduro regime in said country,” it reads. the statement issued by the Guaidó administration.

The document explains that César Hernández served Nicolás Maduro “and it was in charge of the former ambassador Crisbeylee Gonzalez, during the Government of Evo Morales”. Guaidó appointed a representative for that country on February 18, 2020, “the date after the expiration of the accreditation of the accused official.”

They also indicate that prior to the arrival of the interim, there was a “looting” of the Venezuelan embassy in Bolivia that was reported to the president in charge Jeanine Añez, and that at that time 89 stolen vehicles were counted “by officials of the Nicolás Maduro regime.”

That complaint would be in a serial report with the name VE-20-0002, delivered to the Attorney General’s Office of that country.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

