Opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who was recognized as Venezuelan president by the United States, Brazil (both between 2019 and 2022) and the European Union (until 2021), criticized the statements made by the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), during the visit of dictator Nicolás Maduro to Brasilia this Monday (29). NGOs also criticized the speeches of the Brazilian representative.

Lula said that the international condemnation of Maduro is based on a “narrative”, said that Venezuela is a victim of “prejudice” and called Guaidó an “impostor” due to his status as interim president from 2019.

“The president of Brazil, due to ideological and economic ties, revictimizes the Venezuelan people by denying the dictatorial character of Maduro. He forgets about the murdered, the victims, the destruction of the Amazon and the millions of migrants. Denial attitudes by heads of state are an endorsement for individuals like Maduro to continue acting with impunity,” wrote Guaidó on Twitter.

Regarding the accusation of “impostor”, the oppositionist countered: “Lula attacks me to avoid the obvious: he ‘makeup’ and supports those accused of torturing the opposition, terrorism and drug trafficking and of creating the biggest crisis of displaced people on the continent. President Lula, you can attack me, but you will talk about elections [na Venezuela] and human rights?

The Venezuelan NGO Provea also criticized Lula on Twitter. “Mr Lula, in 2023 alone, around 8,900 victims overwhelmingly supported the resumption of the investigation for crimes against humanity, Venezuela I, in the Criminal Court [Internacional, em Haia]. It is not a ‘constructed narrative’, it is part of a systematic plan against the civilian population and dissidents, denounced by the UN”, highlighted the organization.

“We ask for respect for all victims, who deserve justice and reparation that the Venezuelan State does not offer,” added Provea.

Juanita Goebertus, director of the Americas Division of the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW), used Lula’s recent comments about the war in Ukraine to get the attention of the Brazilian president.

“As with Ukraine, Lula must understand that, if he wants Brazil to play a leading role vis-à-vis Venezuela, it must start from a correct – and not falsified – diagnosis of reality. Authoritarianism in Venezuela is not a ‘constructed narrative’. It is an unquestionable reality”, shot Goebertus.