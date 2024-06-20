Level rises after intense rains from Saturday (15.Jun) to Monday (17.Jun); Civil Defense issues warning for new storms

The level of Guaíba in Porto Alegre (RS) was once again above the alert level, of 3.15 meters. It recorded around 3.26 meters at 12pm this Thursday (June 20, 2024), according to report card from the Hydraulic Research Institute (IPH) at UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul).

The number is 10 centimeters above the alert level and 35 centimeters below the flood level for the ruler close to the Gasometer Plant. The IPH forecast indicates maintenance or further increase in Guaíba levels, followed by a reduction below the alert level at the weekend.

At On Wednesday (June 19), the level had already exceeded the alert level, reaching 3.25 meters at 8:15 am, according to report of the institute.

This increase is due to the intense rains that hit Rio Grande do Sul in recent days, especially from Saturday (June 15) to Monday (June 17), increasing the level of all tributaries of the Guaíba.

NEW RAINS

Municipal Civil Defense issued this Thursday (June 20), a preventive alert for the risk of isolated storms and intense rain with volumes of 30 to 80 millimeters per day.

The forecast also includes wind gusts exceeding 70 km/h, electrical discharges and possible hail. The weather event must be registered between the afternoon of this Thursday (20th June) and the evening of Friday (21st June).