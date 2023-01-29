Torreón.-While leaders of Brunette They ask the National Honesty and Justice Commission to remove from office and suspend party rights to 22 local leaders, deputies, councilors and advisers of this party for supporting the political aspirations of Ricardo Mejía, Armando Guadiana, Morenista pre-candidate for the Governor of Coahuila, launched a call for unity.

“But let’s hope that hopefully, as he said, they leave the path and take the right path and return to Morena. We need unity within Morena. I would say that on that side it hurts me that some of these people leave, ” he stated at a press conference.

“The ones we want to see go are those of the PRI, we do want them to go now.”

Prior to his tour of the Mercado Alianza, as part of his proselytizing as a pre-candidate of Morena for the Government of Coahuila, Guadiana ruled out that the selection of candidates for local Deputies leads to the disunity in Morenaas happened when he was recognized as the winner of the poll to be the standard-bearer for the Governor’s Office and Mejía was dissatisfied, to the point of choosing to participate in this process with the Labor Party.

“Everyone has the right, remember that half have to be women and half men, so in the districts where there is more than one person who intends to participate, a corresponding survey will be carried out, even if many no longer like it, but it is the easiest and fastest way and with less corruption, (Senator Ricardo) Monreal says no,” he quoted.

“I don’t see any other way, first try to get them to define a person by bringing together the applicants, but if they can’t agree, then we will have to go to a survey, be as fair as possible.”

We recommend you read:

Guadiana made a proselytizing tour of the Mercado Alianza, located in the oldest sector of Torreón.