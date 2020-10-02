The University Hospital of Pointe–at–Pitre (Guadeloupe) is overflowing in the face of the influx of Covid patients. Soldiers came from France as reinforcements. They say to themselves “experienced and confident with each other“. First emergency reported: a 62-year-old man, hospitalized for three days, goes into intensive care. His condition is deteriorating, he begins to lose consciousness. We must”protect his air voices“and”oxygenate it“.



For Ariane, stretcher bearer–first aid is the baptism of fire. She admits not being “not quite ready“. A total of 37 soldiers, 20 women and 17 men, provide day and day relief to the CHU. The intervention was put together by Joan, the chief medical officer of the military department, in record time. There still remains”many things“to settle, says-he. Main difficulties, “local” or some “correspondents that we do not know“, in short, a whole”gymnastics to do“. The military will stay”the time it will take“, assures the army.



The JT

The other subjects of the news