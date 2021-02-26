The fight against chlordecone, a pesticide with serious health consequences, is back in force in the West Indies. The battle has been engaged for a long time, but since the investigating judges in charge of the case raised the possibility of a prescription at the end of January, the mobilization is more relevant than ever. Saturday, rallies at the call of citizen collectives and unions are organized in Martinique and Guadeloupe. Lawyer Harry Durimel, now mayor of Pointe-à-Pitre, is one of the spearheads of this fight.

As a lawyer, how did your battle with chlordecone begin?

Harry durimel It was first as an environmentalist citizen that this fight began, then it became a court case. At first, I was alerted by Gérard Borvon (environmental activist, president of the S-Eau-S association in Brittany – Editor’s note), to whom I systematically pay tribute, because he let Guadeloupeans know that they were poisoned. In 2002, he informed us that shipments of sweet potatoes from Martinique were polluted with chlordecone. I then started researching and read the Bonan-Prime report (Igas report submitted in 2001 to Dominique Voynet, then Minister of Ecology – Editor’s note). It is an essential document, a real indictment against the State. It describes through the menu the history of chlordecone and all the alerts that have been issued. Pollution was found in fish from 1979-1980, up to 200 times the maximum dose! It was not until 2005 that their consumption was banned … Chlordecone was used from the early 1970s until 1994. Reports on its dangerousness, known from 1979-1980, have been kept secret here …

When does this dangerousness become public in Guadeloupe?

Harry durimel In 2002, this is the date chosen by the examining magistrate as the first public and media alert: this story was hidden from Guadeloupe. All the reports published here by researchers, particularly from Inserm, date after 2002 …

In the early 1990s, when we knew the problem in metropolitan France, was it still used?

Harry durimel Yes, because distributors have requested exemptions to sell their stocks. And the investigation found that in 1992 they renewed them.

Are the city’s population prone to chlordecone-related illnesses?

Harry durimel Yes, as elsewhere, there is in Guadeloupe a real epidemic of prostate cancer. Each year, there are between 300 and 400 cases. And these figures are underestimated, because this disease affects the intimacy, the masculinity of the men concerned. People are hiding it and are not ready to press charges.

Several complaints were filed, the first of which was in 2006; how were they educated?

Harry durimel The first complaint is filed after four years of work. Between 2006 and 2008, it was a real judicial guerrilla war: the prosecutor did everything to block their way. But we had submitted them via four associations, and two were declared admissible: that of the Union of producers of Guadeloupe, affiliated to the Confédération paysanne, and the other of the General Union of Consumers. Then, the file was disoriented in Paris, despite our opposition. There the prosecutor tried to declare the complaint void. Obviously he was for the poisoners… But the appeals court contradicted him. Since then, we have known three tandems of investigating judges.

Did the investigation make it possible to move the file forward?

Harry durimel It allowed us to lift the veil on everything that would have remained hidden if we had not filed a complaint. We know today, thanks to the investigators of the brigade for the fight against environmental damage, based in Arcueil, the entire history of chlordecone. We have a complete wardrobe, except for two or three acts which have mysteriously disappeared.

Which ?

Harry durimel Procedures carried out by the DGCCRF (General Directorate for Competition, Consumption and the Repression of Fraud – Editor’s Note) in Guadeloupe and Martinique, and which would be likely to interrupt the limitation period. As if by chance.

How do you interpret today the will of the judges to close the case for prescription?

Harry durimel I do not know if this will is true. What I know is that for twenty years, we have been alerting, and that many elected Guadeloupeans and Martinique have only woken up for two years, or even now. They arrive after the war, but it is not lost. We have new information that allows us to challenge this prescription. In law, it only runs from the moment when the civil party becomes aware of the damage, and not from 1994, the date of the last use of chlordecone, as the courts want to retain.

Several elected officials and associations now want to obtain the qualification of a crime against humanity in order to avoid any prescription. Is it viable in your opinion?

Harry durimel I had this idea, which was recovered. I suspect some elected officials want to be a little lather. But, legally, that does not seem to me capable of providing an answer to the scandal. I don’t think this path is relevant.

How do you see the state’s behavior in this matter?

Harry durimel Some separatists speak of voluntary poisoning, but I do not agree, the question is systemic. It was a political and social choice, a productivist and economic choice, to authorize chlordecone against the weevil to be competitive against the American banana. It was necessary to increase production at all costs. This is why we are today asking Emmanuel Macron, to whom I wrote in mid-February, that the polluter pays principle be applied. We know who polluted, who got richer. These are the producers, especially the békés! These are the remains of a slave and colonial period. They have a situation rent, and this amplifies the feeling of suffering, domination and contempt among Guadeloupeans.

So this scandal has wider repercussions than the environmental plan?

Harry durimel The consequences of this affair go beyond the simple economic losses, it awakens the stigmas, the anti-békés feeling, but it obscures the fact that even here voices were raised in favor of chlordecone. You have to be objective, many locals are responsible. Some take pseudo-revolutionary accents on the “anti-France struggle”, but, once again, the problem is systemic. They are using the scandal for other purposes.

What are the next steps in this fight?

Harry durimel First, it is a question of demonstrating that there is no prescription, especially since the State never reacted before 2005. And it continues to deny the problem: Emmanuel Macron has been until to say that the link between chlordecone and cancers was not established.

How do you explain such an exit from the Head of State, contrary to scientific publications?

Harry durimel His collaborators told me it was a “Bad start”, that the president hadn’t meant that. The researchers had also reacted strongly. I am waiting today for him to say that his words are regrettable, that he recognizes the problem. As for justice, it cannot say that the subject is prescribed when chlordecone will poison us for seven hundred years. We drink and eat it every day. All Guadeloupeans can lodge a complaint every morning. These complaints are to obtain truth and justice, whether it is against the State or the bosses who have become rich. Each Guadeloupean concerned must be able to obtain redress.