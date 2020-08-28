At least 11 inmates and nine members of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at Baie-Mahault prison, in central Guadeloupe. Screening for is still ongoing.

Concern in a prison in Guadeloupe. At least 20 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Baie-Mahault penitentiary, the prefecture reported, Thursday, August 27, to AFP. A test campaign is underway. Guadeloupe has been placed in an active circulation zone for the virus since Thursday, the prefecture also indicated.

“At this stage today 11 inmates are contaminated […] and 9 staff “ But “a number of PCR test results are still expected in the coming days”, said Sabri Hani, chief of staff of the prefect of Guadeloupe. For now, “nearly 120 tests have already been carried out” whose “98 among the staff and about twenty in the prisoners”.

Eric Pétilaire, regional secretary of the penitentiary CGT, points out that an officer “had to be hospitalized “ and requests that all 250 or so staff members be tested. Matter of “prioritization “ retorts the prefecture, which recalls the new policy of the regional health agency (ARS) in terms of tests, faced with the influx of requests in recent days in Guadeloupe. Depending on the results of the tests, it will be a question of targeting the contact cases of people tested positive. The number of tests could thus increase further in the coming days.

The zero case at Baie-Mahault prison is not known. The first positive test dates back to last Thursday according to the prefecture on “a new arrival”. However, other inmates, working on the preparation of meals according to the prison management, tested positive in the process.