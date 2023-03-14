The writer Guadalupe Nettel has been nominated for the International Booker Prize, one of the most prestigious literary prizes in English, for her novel The only child, with translation by Rosalind Harvey. The Mexican author has entered the first selection of nominees, which includes 13 narrators from different parts of the world whose works of fiction have been published in the United Kingdom or Ireland in the last year; the six finalists will be announced on April 18 and the winner on May 23. In the long list announced this Tuesday, there are also the Guadeloupean Maryse Condé and the Catalan Eva Baltasar.

The only childpublished in Spanish by Anagrama in 2020 and edited in English by Fritzcarraldo Editions with the title Still Born, explores in a “sensitive and surgically precise” way the “ambivalence” of being a mother, according to the brief description made by the organizers of the award in the announcement. The novel deals with three different ways of understanding motherhood, Laura’s, Alina’s and Doris’s, and the links they establish between them. “She was fed up with the traditional happy motherhood,” the author said in an interview with EL PAÍS in 2020.

Nettel, 49 years old and born in Mexico City, is also the author of the host (2006), The body in which I was born (2011) and won the Herralde Award for after winter (2014). In 2013, she won the Ribera del Duero Short Narrative Award with the storybook The marriage of the red fish. She is also the director of the Magazine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico. His work has been translated into more than 15 languages ​​and his texts have been published in media such as Granta, White Review, The New York Times, La Repubblica either The stampin addition to EL PAÍS.

The complete list of nominees includes the Catalan Eva Baltasar, with Bouldering; to the Guadeloupean Maryse Condé, with The Gospel According to the New World; to the Chinese Zou Jingzhi, with Ninth Building; to the Swedish Amanda Svensson, with A System So Magnificent It Is Blinding; to the Indian Perumal Murugan, with pire; to the German Clemens Meyer, with While We Were Dreaming; to the Frenchman Laurent Mauvignier, with The Birthday Party; the Ukrainian Andrey Kurkov, with Jimi Hendrix Live in Lviv; to the Norwegian Vigdis Hjorth, with Is Mother Dead; to the Ivorian GauZ’, with standing heavy; the Bulgarian Georgi Gospodinov, with Time Shelterand the South Korean Cheon Myeong-kwan, with whale.

The award recognizes the best international work of fiction translated into English and is selected from books published in the UK or Ireland between May 1, 2022 and April 30, 2023. The award awards winners £50,000 (1 1 million pesos): 25,000 for the author and 25,000 for the translator. This year, the jury is chaired by the French-Moroccan writer Leïla Slimani and made up of Uilleam Blacker, one of the leading British literary translators from Ukrainian; Tan Twan Eng, Booker-listed Malay novelist; Parul Sehgal, writer and critic of The New Yorkerand Frederick Studemann, literary editor of the Financial Times.

The International Booker Prize has been awarded since 2005. Initially, under the name of the Man Booker International Prize, it was a biennial prize for a set of works, and it was not stipulated that they should be written in a language other than English. Among the first winners were Alice Munro, Lydia Davis or Philip Roth. In 2015, the bases were expanded to allow the participation of writers of any nationality. Since then, it has been awarded annually to a single book written in another language and translated into English. In recent years, among the nominees have been Latin American authors such as Mariana Enriquez, Benjamín Labatut, Valeria Luiselli, Fernanda Melchor or Gabriela Cabezón Cámara.

