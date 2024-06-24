In a wasteland Of the municipality of Ixtacamaxtitlanin Puebla, The lifeless body of Guadalupe Teresa was found, a 23-year-old girl from Apizaco, Tlaxcala, who had been last seen on June 16 in her hometown.

His disappearance triggered a intense search led by the State Person Search Commission (CEBP) from the state of Tlaxcala.

The finding was confirmed by the High Impact Crime Investigation Unit of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Tlaxcala, which indicated that the Guadalupe Teresa’s body was located by residents of Ixtacamaxtitlán yesterday afternoon.

Guadalupe’s ex-partner, the main suspect

The Guadalupe Teresa’s relatives have pointed out her former romantic partner as the main suspect in her disappearance and death.

He The young woman’s body was taken to the amphitheater of the municipality of Zacatlán for official recognition by their relatives.