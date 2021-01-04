There is news that, in an instant, removes a whole world. It was on Sunday that the news reached us, like a sharp gust of wind on a very cold afternoon. Guadalupe Grande has died. In case we did not have enough doses of pain and perplexity after the departure of Félix Grande and Francisca Aguirre between 2014 and 2019, that of Guadalupe, Lupe for most of us, it left us on the edge of the abyss. I remembered, as I was walking home through the streets of the neighborhood, shocked by the phone call, that a whopping two decades had passed since, in 1999, I wrote the foreword to the collective anthology Turn the page. Poets and poems for the end of the millennium. Guadalupe Grande was one of the names included. I had read, throughout 1998, his first book, at the time Rafael Alberti Prize for Poetry of that year, entitled The book of Lilith, and from that reading he had not come out indifferent. And I placed it in the chapter titled Poetic islands that do not make an archipelago, that is, among those poets whose singularity prevented including them within a more or less recognizable current. She was, to paraphrase Valente, a poet “without tendency.”

Born in Madrid, 1965, she grew up and matured in the heart of literature, especially poetry. His parents, Félix and Paca, were, at the Madrid address at Calle Alenza, 8, hosts of many of the writers who, at the end of the sixties and during the following decade, arrived from Latin America under the aura of the “boom ”, Or from peripheral Spain to seek glory in the city of Madrid. She graduated in Social Anthropology and from a very young age began to write poetry, to participate in social gatherings, to read with great discretion and depth, all the poetry she had at her disposal in the library in the endless corridor of Calle Alenza.

In conversations he showed a deep and vast culture, he loved music and painting and had inherited a collective memory, which ranged from Franco’s Spain to the collective abjection caused by the Holocaust. A young woman born in the sixties, she contemplated herself, like so many others of her generation, in the mirror of her elders, marked by the Second Republic and the postwar period, and looked at the world with a critical eye, vindicating equality and a more just society , while building, with his contemporaries, the imaginary of democracy that was born in 1978. His poetic work is based on four books, content and intense: in addition to the one awarded with the Alberti, he published The fog key (2003), Wax maps (2006) and Hotel for hedgehogs (2010), in addition to translating The salt village, by Ledo Ivo, with Juan Carlos Mestre, or edit, with Félix Grande and Antonio Hernández, the complete poetry of Luis Rosales.

He wrote dozens of articles on culture and literature and criticized poetry (The World, Hispano-American Notebooks, Review) and tested the universe of visual poetry, in addition to working professionally in cultural management and directing the poetic activity of the José Hierro Popular University, in San Sebastián de los Reyes. His poetry is an inquiry into the shortcomings of life, in the settings of personal and collective memory. It is loaded with subtleties and sensitivity to the point that it could be described as a peculiar lyric of experience: an enormously complex and multifaceted experience that is nourished not only by the visible, but also by memory, dreams, contemplation, cultural and moral experience. Perhaps for this reason, in his verses he breathes an awareness of surrender, of defeat, of failure (“I think that writing poetry may be a necessary defeat,” he affirmed in his poetics).

With a deceptively conversational language with subtle connections with mysticism and the irrational, his verses have always been puffed up with melancholy, with a strange sadness: “To flee is a shipwreck, / a sea in which you search for your face, uselessly”. From César Vallejo to Machado, from Carlos Edmundo de Ory to Sylvia Plath or Alejandra Pizarnik. Dying at 55 is an unnecessary defeat. Hateful and radically unfair.