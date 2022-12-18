“At the bottom there is room” It is, without a doubt, a boom in Peruvian television. The series reached the América TV signal in 2009 and was on the air until 2016. In addition, after the public’s fervent request for more episodes, this 2022 has resumed its history with its ninth season, which, to the joy of thousands and envy of many, continues to receive the warm support of the faithful audience.

Although it has retaken, so to speak, its classic formula (the rich vs. the middle class), the program has returned with new faces in its cast, including that of Guadalupe Farfanwho gives life to JulyCharito’s niece in fiction.

Guadalupe Farfán spoke exclusively with La República and told more details about her character in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Rodrigo Escurra

“At the bottom there is room”, a springboard to fame

The actress is a young star and a rising talent. At only 18 years old, and after having recorded a few minor productions (such as short films and commercials), she is now one of the most beloved figures on the show. Of course, her popularity came with a 180° turn in her life, both professional and personal.

“I had to leave the university, leave various things, take more care of myself in various aspects, because people crowded together, wanted to take pictures with me, until now, and I take precautions in those cases,” he commented in an exclusive interview with La República.

“It was difficult to adapt to a work rhythm that I had never had before. It was also difficult to adapt to the cast, because it had already been formed for many years, “he added.

July has a crush on Cristóbal. Does the same happen in reality?

It is no mystery that many couples in the show began in a work environment. Without going very far, actors from “At the bottom there is room” like David Almandóz and Bárbara Cayo had an affair when they gave life to the couple Pepe and Rafaella in the series.

With this in mind, and taking into account that July Y Cristobal (Frank Pennano) have become viewers’ favorites for a romance, is it possible that their interpreters bring to life what happens in fiction?

“I wouldn’t say that. Franco and I are great friends. We are quite professional and the truth is that we all get along well, but ‘Franquito’ and I are super friends, he’s like a brother ”, stated the artist.

July and Cristóbal Montalbán are one of the most famous and beloved characters in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: composition/capture América TV

But will July have her love story with Cristóbal? For now, the script hasn’t worked its magic on her yet.

“The truth is something that is not known because it has not yet been written, but (things) are already happening. . Before they gave some indications that she was delusional or something similar, but now July is seeing Cristóbal with different eyes. He is more notorious, ”Farfán commented.

So, Sebastian is a total fake? Guadalupe believes that her character is being very mysterious about it: “Until now, we believe that, suddenly, ‘Sebas’ does not exist. But who knows”.

Fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” want to see Cristóbal and July together, but the series has not yet included a story about them in the future. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Jaimito vs. Jimmy: for ‘July’ there is only one winner

Since the beginnings of “AFHS” Until now, we have seen three versions of Jaimito: the original, played by Aaron Picasso; the second, for Andrew Messiah and the third, who calls himself Jimmy, brought into the plot by Jorge Guerra.

You might think that Guadalupe Farfán, a fan of the production from a very young age, could have a bit of a hard time choosing one of the actors in the skin of the youngest of the Gonzales. Could not be farther from the truth. For her, there is only one option without hesitating.

“Jorge Guerra, definitely. I am a big fan of his chamba. He works very well, really, and I admire him a lot. ‘Jorgito’ is like my older brother,” he pointed out.

But, if Aaron Picasso was the first (and he is the favorite of many), why didn’t he stay in the role? The artist also has a very specific opinion on the subject: “ Suddenly they (the producers) didn’t think it was right or they didn’t like something . I think they were not mistaken when choosing Jorge Guerra for the role of Jaimito because he does it excellent ”.

Aarón Picasso was the first Jaimito. Jorge Guerra gives life to the younger version of the character in the new season of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: LR composition/América TV capture

“There is room at the bottom”: does it represent us or ridicule us?

Since “At the bottom there is room” premiered its first chapter, went off the air and even when it returned strongly to América TV, the networks have been filled with criticism, mostly, against the type of story it tells and the characters that star in it. They have branded the plot as classist and racist. So, does it make a faithful portrait of the Peruvian reality?

“Definitely, I think it is a reflection of our society. Sometimes we can be offended or say that this is a stereotype, but it is something we see today. We see the pituca girls who are class-minded and we let it go”, says the interpreter of July.

In fact, he comments that this is precisely what explains the success of the program season after season: “We don’t realize that what we are showing in the series is a reflection of society and that is why people also identify and he says: ‘Oh yes, I have a cousin like this, I have a family member like this or I have a friend like this person’, and that’s why people identify themselves”.

“Al fondo hay sitio” is one of the most famous series in Peru. According to Guadalupe Farfán, it is because viewers identify with the characters. Photo: América TV / Official Lima Brand

If “AFHS” represents Peruvians, shouldn’t there also be LGTBIQ+ characters?

Society is constantly evolving and the community LGTBIQ+ is part of the Peruvian population. However, local productions have chosen not to include characters from the collective or not to make a true representation.

In that context, “AFHS”, As the phenomenon that it is, perhaps it could take the first step towards greater inclusion on Peruvian TV.

“It would be the fact of breaking down barriers and doing something new and setting new rules, because society is growing, It’s changing and that’s great, because we have more freedom to be ourselves.” the actress commented.

However, he also believes that it is a complicated situation: “There are many people today who are still sexist —I don’t know what year they stayed in— or not simply sexist, but are homophobic. It’s a pretty big topic, so it’s also a risk because there is a lot of criticism”.

Without fear of being pigeonholed and with plans for the future

At the moment, Guadalupe Farfan She is focused on her stage as July in “Al fondo hay sitio” and she is not afraid of being recognized only as that role.

In this context, the field has been opening up in the theater, with productions such as “The boy who never grew up” or the children’s show “Where is the sleigh?”, directed by Mayra Couto (famous for being Grace Gonzales in “AFHS” ).

Part of his strategy is also to use his social networks as a platform to connect with his followers in a more frontal way. In addition, he hopes to resume his university studies next year and continue forging his artistic career. His next goal? She dreams of making the leap to the cinema and starring in a drama-romance film.

Without a doubt, this is just the beginning for Guadalupe Farfán.