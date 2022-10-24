At his short 18 years, Guadalupe Farfanbetter known as July in “There is room in the background”, has become one of the most beloved characters by viewers for the share of warmth and generosity that his role has brought to the iconic series.

In an interview for The Republic, the actress was encouraged to talk about her rise to fame in “Al fondo hay lugar” and the experiences she has gained since she began to embody Charito’s popular niece. Likewise, she answered about those that mark similarities between the love affair that has been cooking between her character and that of Cristóbal Montalbán with the past romance between Grace Gonzales and Nicolás de las Casas.

The arrival of Guadalupe at “AFHS”

—Unlike the new actors from “AFHS” who auditioned for a role in the series, you were sought out to play July. Were you the only one called to play the character?

“There were several options. It was a pretty big casting. They had told me that they were looking for July for several weeks. I got the message from the casting director and I didn’t miss that opportunity. I responded to the touch saying that she was interested in the role. And, well, that’s how it all started.

—“AFHS” is the first production you work on. How was the experience of working alongside established actors, such as Yvonne Frayssinet and Mónica Sánchez?

“Actually, pretty cool, but at the same time, I was full of nerves. She didn’t know what it was going to be like to be on stage with them because she had always seen them as my biggest idols.

Guadalupe Farfán made her big leap to television with her character of July in “Al fondo hay lugar”. Photo: Composition La República/Guadalupe Farfán/Instagram/Captura América Televisión

—I even remember the first days I was in Pachácamac and it was not yet my turn to record scenes with the Gonzálezes. I remember seeing Mónica Sánchez from afar and saying: ‘Oh, my God, it’s Mónica Sánchez’. This is what happened to me with all the characters, whom I saw on screen from a very young age; and now he had to work with them. It was weird, but cute.

—From the beginning they told you that your character of July would have a long period in the series or was it because he became loved by the audience that they asked you to stay longer playing him?

—In the beginning, when I had the call with the director, he more or less told me what the character of July would be like, including a bit of what was coming in “AFHS”. Then they told me that she was going to have a long period in the series. Anyway, they told me that it is always evaluated when you go on air by the public’s response to your character, whether she has a punch or not.

—As a result of your entry into the series, your popularity in networks has been increasing. How do you live with fame in your daily life?

“Yes, it’s actually quite new.” At first I was nervous about how people would receive my character. At least they liked it. The first day that July went on the air it was a boom, because my social networks completely exploded. The notifications didn’t stop ringing, so I feel like I’m taking it easy (fame). Little by little I am getting used to it.

—When they see you in the streets do they greet you by the name of July?

—Yes, they call me July. They don’t remember my name. Sometimes they ask me ‘what’s your name, so I don’t call you July so much?’, but I’m used to being called that. What’s more, sometimes, when I’m on the street and they call me ‘July’, I have to turn around, as if they’re calling me.

An accident will endanger July’s life in “There’s room in the background”. Photo: composition/America TV

—You had to leave your career temporarily to film the series. Did your parents support you in this decision?

“It was a very difficult decision. For me, studies are essential for any profession you want to dedicate yourself to. It was also difficult for my parents to accept that I couldn’t continue with my studies due to the fact that I had to prioritize the series. We were aware that my life was going to change. So we understood that it had to give me the opportunity to be able to adapt to this fast pace that television implies and continue with my studies.

I spoke with my parents, we looked for options, but in the end we decided that the best thing would be to adapt to the series this cycle leaving university and, the next, return to it with everything.

—Is July’s personality somewhat similar to that of Guadalupe Farfán?

“I’d say they might look alike.” For example, July is quite a fighter and works for her dreams. I feel that in that they are quite similar, but in other things I would say not so much. I feel that July is quite innocent and naive in various aspects.

The romance of July and Cristóbal Montalban

—How is the relationship you have with Franco Pennano off screen? Is there a lot of complicity when filming romance scenes?

Yes, we are super friends. With Karime, Jorge and Franquito we always go out to eat, to see theater, to see movies. In itself, we all have a great connection. We are great friends.

(Franco and I) have a lot of confidence in each other. We make jokes. We are always having fun on set. We support each other whenever we get stuck on stage. We have that constant support that friends have.

—Many viewers came to compare the romance between July and Cirstóbal with that of Grace and Nicolás. What do you think of this comparison?

“There will always be comparisons. I would say that (the romances) are not so similar. The entire team behind it is putting together a great job so that the similarity is not repeated.

Grace and Nicolás were one of the emblematic couples who appeared in “AFHS”. Photo: Capture America TV.

Something that I like about July and Cristóbal’s romance is that they are being given a process of falling in love that is quite similar to real life, because it’s just a few. On the other hand, the thing with Grace and Nicolás was very fast. Grace, as soon as she saw Nicolás, fell madly in love with him.

Guadalupe Farfán’s model facet

“You’re also a model. How do you combine your schedules to be able to attend the recordings of “AFHS” and, at the same time, attend photo sessions?

—It’s quite complicated because all my time is on the channel, but I try to give myself a space. I always prioritize acting because it is what I want to dedicate myself to and I see modeling as a hobby, a job that can come in handy from time to time because I like it.

Next projects

—Undoubtedly, your appearance in the series will open many doors in your career as an artist. Do you yearn, in the future, to have a leading role in a series or movie?

—I would love to be in the cinema because it is something that I love very much and the cinema was what sparked my passion for acting. Next year you’re definitely going to see me in a movie or something. Take it for granted. It is a goal that I will achieve.