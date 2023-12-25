Franco Pennano and Guadalupe Farfán They play one of the most beloved couples in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio': Diego Montalbán's son, Cristóbal, and 'Charito's' niece, July. The chances of a romance between them seemed nil; However, an unexpected kiss at the end of the season ended up sealing their love.

What did Guadalupe Farfán say about the kiss with Franco Pennano?

In 'You are in all', Guadeloupe He confessed that he had no idea that his character was going to star in a kiss with Pennano's: “It has been a see-saw of emissions, I have been very nervous and anxious these days, It finally happened. Since I found out that this scene existed, two or three days ago, I panicked. I called Franco and said 'did you know this was going to happen?', and he said 'no' and I said 'I think we're the only ones who don't know about this' and the first thing he (Franco) said to me was ' It's going to turn out nice' and he was very right.. We have been connected, I am very happy with the result and I hope others love it,” Farfán revealed.

What did Franco Pennano say about the kiss with Guadalupe Farfán?

The young actor assured that, despite the nerves, the chemistry he has with Guadalupe Farfán influenced everything to go well: “It's been a year and a half of this tension that has always been there, people asked for it, us too and it has been nice because with Guadalupe we have a beautiful friendship and I think it has turned out great (..) It makes you quite nervous, I think we have done very well, 'Guada' is an excellent companion, I hope people like it,” said the young actor.

Who is Franco Pennano's girlfriend in real life?

Daniela Zevallos is Franco Pennano's partner. The young woman is a model and university student. She was the one who shared a romantic photo with him on the beach; In this way, they confirmed their romantic relationship.