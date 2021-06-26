Two new prosecutors joined the investigation work for the search for Guadalupe Lucero, the 5-year-old girl who disappeared ago twelve days in the southern area of ​​the city of San Luis, while the rakings continue this Saturday in different parts of the province and are evaluated new raids.

Virginia Palacios Gonella and Esteban Roche are the prosecutors who will act together with the original prosecutor of the investigation, María del Valle Durán, and the criminal judges Ariel Parrillis and Daniela Benenatti, head of the Childhood and Adolescence court.

The measures ordered rule out for the time being that the case is transferred to the federal jurisdiction, as considered by the defense attorneys for Guadalupe’s parents, Héctor Zavala and Santiago Olivera Aguirre, since they presume that there may be a case of human trafficking.

Police raking in San Luis for the disappearance of Guadalupe Lucero. Photo: Nicolas Varvara – La República newspaper.

During the night of Friday and the first hours of this morning, excavations were carried out in land near the house in the 544 Viviendas neighborhood, in whose sidewalk Guadalupe was last seen on June 14 when she was playing with other children while celebrating in the housing his aunt’s birthday, but the results were negative.

The parents’ addresses of the girl, Eric Lucero and Yamila Cialone, who had already been requisitioned several times in the previous days.

In this regard, Lucero reported that two cell phones were seized from his home, one from his sister and the other from his father.

Meanwhile, it was not specified whether they kidnapped elements of the mother’s house, since because they are separated they live in different addresses.

A raid was also carried out at the La Rinconada establishment, located in the area known as Ärbol Solo, 40 kilometers north of the capital of San Luis, and the results were negative.



About 400 police officers are searching for Guadalupe. Photo: Courtesy San Luis News Agency

The numerous and varied operations that have been carried out so far were unsuccessful in the search for the girl, according to the information provided by judicial and police sources.

In this case, special forces of the national government and other provinces intervene, the Sofia Alert is activated and Interpol participates in the investigation of the disappearance.

The case

Guadalupe disappeared on June 14 at around 7:30 p.m. from the door of the house of one of her aunts, while playing hide and seek with her 3-year-old cousin on the sidewalk of the minor’s house.

It was the 3-year-old girl who warned her mother and Yamila, Guadalupe’s mother, that the baby was missing. And he added: “He left with a big girl.”



The “Sofía Alert” is activated in the search for Guadalupe Belén Lucero.

Since then, a large number of rakes have been made, the Sofia Alert has been triggered, Missing Children disseminates photos of Guadalupe and Interpol placed it on Yellow Alert.

In addition, the federal forces joined the operation and a reward of 2 million pesos was launched for those who provide some truthful information.

