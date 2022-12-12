Hunucmá, Yucatán.- The weather forecast for this lon december 12 in the town Hunucma, Yucatán, indicates that there will be a cool sunrise with clear skies, while throughout the day a hot environment is expected with mostly sunny skies and cloudy intervals, especially in the afternoon. The possibility of precipitation is nil.

As for the temperatures, this Monday in Hunucma, Yucatanmaximum temperatures of 28 to 30 degrees are expected, while the minimum will range between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius.

In nearby towns like Sisal, Tetiz, Celestún, Umán and Mérida, the same cool environment conditions will prevail in the morning and hot throughout the day, as well as mostly sunny skies with cloudy intervals in the afternoon. These conditions will be accompanied by winds that will blow from the Southeast, East, North and Northeast from 8 to 15 km/h with gusts of 24 km/h.

According to the report of the Merida Regional Hydrometeorological Centerfrom the National Water Commission (Conagua), an anticyclonic circulation and the presence of high levels of humidity in the entity will cause some coolness to prevail at night, descending even more at dawn and dawn, but practically stable weather will prevail with hot environment during the day

In general, this Monday in Yucatan The maximum temperatures are expected to be up to 33 degrees, with a wind chill of 38 degrees and humidity of 90%, especially in the morning and night.

In Hunucma, Yucatanthe indicator of Sun Protection Factor it will be low during the first hours of the day, it will go to medium from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., high at 1 p.m. and it will be low from 3 p.m. until night.

Sunrise will be at 06:26 a.m., noon will be at 11:53 a.m. and sunset is expected to be at 05:19 p.m. with a day length of 10 hours and 52 minutes.

The Conagua Meteorological Service Y State Civil Protection (Procivy) recommends that the population keep an eye on their newsletters and social networks to avoid affectations on this day.