The Junta’s Provincial Delegate for Agriculture, María José Martín, visited the work going on along the Río Guadalfeo riverside replanting work.

Salobreña Town Hall received a grant for 600,000 euros to sort out the riverbed and riverside vegatation; the clearing of the former and a replanting program for the latter, hence Mrs. Martin’s visit to see how it was going.

The current work comprises of setting out 4,000 plants, but not only along the Guadalfeo but also along smaller water courses like ravines, such as in La Caleta, Sundays and The ark, as well as a wider one like the Rambla de Molvízar.

Going back to the 7.5 kilometers of the Guadalfeo River that traverses the municipality, the riverside is having all the wild cane removed whilst at the same time respecting plant life that is endemic to the area – the wild, sugar cane, strangely enough, is considered a ‘foreign invasive species.’

The natural or ‘home-team’ species are tarages (tamarix) oleanders (oleander) willows (willows) and poplars (aspen or popular) etc.

The Junta de Andalucía has set aside for this kind of work within the province of Granada 2019-2021 the sum of 2,113,890 euros.

Editorial comment: a quick glance at the accompanying photo clearly shows eight, political bosses and one actual worker. Considering that any one of those politicians present is earning, at a very minimum, twice as much as the said worker, many might consider that the opposite ratio could be more suitable.

(News: Salobrena, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)