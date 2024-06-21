Guadalajara will have road closures and changes to public transport routes, during this weekend of June 22 and 23.

On Saturday, June 22, the thirteenth edition of the nudist shoot World Naked Bike Ride 2024 of 25 kilometers, so there will be road closures on important avenues in Guadalajara, confirmed the Road Police.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, June 23, some public transport routes will temporarily modify their routes for two bicycle races.

The first race will take place south of Guadalajarastarting at 7:00 a.m. next to the Isla Raza Sports Unit on Isla Raza Avenue, half a block from Isla Antigua, the Ministry of Transportation stated.

Cyclists will advance in the direction of vehicular traffic, when they reach Isla Cozumel street they will turn right, to turn right again when they reach Isla Socorro, they will continue along this road until they meet Isla Mancel street.

The contingent of competitors will continue south along Jesús Reyes Heroles Avenue, turn right onto Isla Gomera Avenue heading north to Isla Pantenaria Avenue, turn right and on Isla Cozumel Street will continue to Isla Raza to meet the goal on this same road.

Therefore, route C42 one way circulates along Cruz del Sur Avenue, it will detour along Rosario Castellanos Avenue and then continue through Isla Cozumel on its usual route. On your return journey, coming through Isla Cozumel, you will detour on Rosario Castellanos Avenue, continue along Cruz del Sur Avenue and finally resume your route on Topacio Avenue.

The routes C49-V1 and C49-V2, which circulate on Isla Raza avenue , they will continue along Isla Cozumel Street, then through Isla Salomón, then continue along Isla Gomera Avenue to resume their usual route on Isla Raza Avenue; On the way back they will detour along Isla Gomera Avenue, then take Isla Salomón, then Isla Cozumel Street, continue along Isla Raza Avenue to resume their route on Topacio Avenue.

The routes C17, C115, C51-V1, C51-V2 and T07-C04 They will only stop their route when the contingent of participants passes by.

While the second race will take place on the central lanes of Mariano Otero Avenue from Plaza del Sol to the El Fresno neighborhood, also with a start time at 7 in the morning.

The participants will start at Amatista Street; They will advance towards the center of Guadalajara and upon reaching Primavera Street, they will return along the same Mariano Otero Avenue until they meet the finish line.

The routes C51-V1 and C51-V2 which on their outward journey travel along Obsidiana Avenue, will continue along Mariano Otero Avenue, return along Ámbar Street, then take Turquesa Street and then continue along Obsidiana Avenue on their usual route.

The routes C49-V1 and C49-V2 which on their outward journey, go through Topacio, will return along the same route when they reach Mariano Otero Avenue, while on their return journey, from Mariano Otero Avenue they will detour along Paseo de la Arboleda Avenue, then They will take Diamante Street to finally resume their course on Topacio Avenue.

The route C104 It will only modify its return route, since if it travels along Paseo de la Arboleda avenue, it will continue on Diamante street, then it will turn off onto Topacio avenue, immediately take Lapislázuli avenue, continue along Obsidiana avenue and resume its usual route on the avenue Mariano Otero.

The route T01-March 18 which circulates on Lapislázuli Avenue on its way, will detour onto Topacio Avenue, continue along Mariano Otero Avenue, return along Topacio Avenue and then continue along Lapislázuli Avenue on its normal route.