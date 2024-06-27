Election votes will be counted again of municipal president or president of Guadalajaradetermined the Electoral Court of the State of Jalisco.

During the early hours of Thursday, June 27, it was determined that there are arguments for the recount of votes in the election of mayor of Guadalajara.

“After analyzing what was presented by the promoting party, the project determines that the incident is founded, since the conditions and elements necessary to carry out a new scrutiny and calculation exist ”, read the secretary-rapporteur José Ángel Jiménez García.

The proposal was voted in favor by judges Tomás Vargas Suárez, (president), Ramón Eduardo Bernal Quezada and Liliana Alférez Castro.

The recount must be carried out by the State Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute (IEPC) Jalisco.

For her part, the virtual municipal president of GuadalajaraVerónica Delgadillo assured that she supports the decision of the Electoral Court of Jalisco.

“I respect and support the decision of the Electoral Court of the State of Jalisco. Just as we have said at different times: that in Guadalajara every last vote is counted.

From Movimiento Ciudadano we will be attentive and attentive to this new count in which once again we will win again. And we hope that, once it is concluded, the attacks against the electoral authorities, the state institutions will stop and, above all, that the will of the people from Guadalajara who on June 2 decided that Guadalajara would have its first elected president is respected. in almost 500 years of history,” he noted on social networks.

For his part, who was Morena’s candidate for the municipal presidency of Guadalajara‘Chema’ Martínez has not issued statements.