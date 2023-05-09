Weather forecast Guadalajara, Jalisco today May 9, 2023

A Guadalajara police saved a newborn baby from drowning in the Valentín Gómez Farías neighborhood.

On his patrol, a man told officers that a baby was drowning at the 8 de Julio and Reyes Heroles intersections.

The uniformed officers moved to the site and located a woman with the baby in danger, this occurred on the afternoon of Monday, May 8.

The official Dulce María took the baby and performed the Heimlich maneuverwith which the minor breathed.

Following this, support was requested from municipal medical services to care for the baby.

The baby suffered the mishap while being fed, according to the Guadalajara Police Station.

