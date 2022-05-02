Guadalajara Jalisco.- A patrol of elements of the Guadalajara municipal policeJalisco, collided against a public transport truck when going to a call for emergency that in the end turned out to be false.

The incident occurred at night on the streets of Pablo Valdés and Francisco González Bocanegra in the Blanco and Cuéllar neighborhoods in Guadalajara, Jalisco, when the patrol presumably collided with the truck.

Until now, The crash left four people injured.among them, two people who were on board the road truck, as well as the two security elements that traveled in the patrol.

Read more: Tapatíos use a fountain in the center of Guadalajara as a spa

The area was cordoned off by security elements who came to the site after reports of the crash, while both the truck’s passengers and the police officers They were taken to nearby hospitals..

According to preliminary information, the security elements of the Guadalajara Police Station transited with the corresponding alarms when going to the emergency of a robbery in a nearby place.

Read more: Pajarete: the traditional drink of the Jalisco countryside

The security elements will be in charge of continuing with the protocol investigation for the demarcation of responsibilities or, failing that, the corresponding continuation of what happened.

(With information from Night Watch)