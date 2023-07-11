Third public servant of Guadalajara is suspended for harassment against other female officials, announced the municipal Comptroller’s Office.

The person indicated is a middle manager of the Municipal Medical Services and was accused of carrying out inappropriate proposals to other colleagues such as offering money in exchange for going with him to a motelamong other gender-based violence.

The citizen comptroller Cynthia Cantero Pacheco announced the suspension of the aforementioned, on Monday, July 10.

“What we determine today in the Citizen Comptroller’s Office is a historic resolution, For the first time, a middle manager in the Medical Services area is suspended of employment for behaviors that stain the performance of the public service. There are already three public servants suspended for harassment and sexual harassment, ”he declared.

He stressed that these crimes can be punished internally with dismissal from office.

“Let us also remember that harassment and sexual harassment are a crime and also, they are determined as a Administrative fault that is sanctioned, even, with the dismissal of employment”, he delved.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the indicated also has complaints of workplace harassment by other officials, this will be investigated in a separate folder.

Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? Look in THIS LINK their best products.

receive more Guadalajara news on WhatsApp