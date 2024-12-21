



The discourse about the greater or lesser value of languages ​​is unacceptable to me. Walter Benjamin

Despite the grandeur of its spaces, the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) remains small time and time again. In the three days that pass…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only