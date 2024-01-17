He Internet It is an extremely important factor for the life we ​​have today. In this way, it is very important to live in an area where access to this tool is not only easy, but also provides the best possible speeds. Thus, it has been revealed which is the State with the best internet in all of Mexico, and you will probably be surprised to know the answer.

As happens every quarter, Ookla has revealed which are the best internet providers in Mexico. There is no big news here, since Totalplay is once again positioned in first place with a median speed of 88.87 mbps and 30.50 mbps in upload. However, What is striking is that Guadalajara has become the State with the best fixed internet in the entire country.thus surpassing Monterrey, who had this position in the past, and Mexico City.

These are the 10 States with the best fixed internet in Mexico:

Guadalajara

Monterey

Mexico City

Veracruz

Tijuana

Juarez City

Puebla

Queretaro

Lion

San Luis Potosi

However, this is not all, since Ookla has also revealed which are the States with the best mobile internet in the countryand Mexico City almost failed to make it into the best 10.

Monterey

San Luis Potosi

Queretaro

Lion

Puebla

Tijuana

Veracruz

Mexico City

Juarez City

Without a doubt, a couple of quite interesting lists. Considering that Mexico City is the capital of the country, many might think that this would be the State with the best possible internet. However, this is becoming further from reality. It will be interesting to see if this changes in the future. On related topics, CFE launches its own portable internet. Likewise, research reveals which is the best internet package in Mexico.

Editor's Note:

The internet is extremely important today, and it is a shame that more states in the country are not trying to get on this list. Some of the regions in Mexico lack a stable structure to work from home properly, and I hope this will change in the future.

Via: Ookla