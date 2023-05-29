Guido Pizarro, player of the Tigres, celebrates the final goal against Chivas, in the final of the Liga MX. Cesar Gomez (Getty Images)

It was a coincidence final. Six years ago, on the same field at the Akron stadium, Chivas and Tigres played in the Mexican soccer final. It was exactly a Sunday, May 28. The result in 2017 was a long-suffering victory for Chivas. That was a feast through the streets of Guadalajara. This year, the cats took revenge in one of their worst tournaments by having more technicians (three) than consecutive wins. It was enough for them to be seventh (the best eight qualify and there is a playoff) in the regular tournament to win the League. They symbolize the Mexican term of “pasar de panzazo”, winning with the minimum effort. The cats, very mischievous and effective in taking advantage of their strengths, frustrated the rojiblancos (2-3). feline glory.

The rojiblancos were sheltered from the Mexican anthem. They gained a point in morale. The players from Guadalajara were burning the ball, their anxiety to take the initiative was so great that they missed the most accessible passes possible. Chivas insisted on creating goal lines. In a ball locked and fought by Roberto Alvarado, those led by Veljko Paunovic broke loose. He Louse Alvarado left the Tigres defense buried to sneak in on the right, cross the ball and send it to the bottom. The goal burst the eardrums in the stands of the Akron stadium. If there was something to beware of, it was badly injured Tigers. In a few minutes, the cats had an invaluable goal option when Gignac was in front of the goal. It was one of his traditional headers that end in celebration. There was nothing, just frustration.

What did happen was Guadalajara’s second goal. Víctor Guzmán, rojiblanco captain, finished off a play from a corner kick with a score. Alexis Vega, the finest 10, put a cross on him and Guzmán finished off from the grass. A 2-0 in less than 20 minutes. That touched the feline team that could not find the way to close the gap. The initial 45 minutes were whistled by rojiblancos. The second half began with some Tigers who tried to find answers on the bench. The cat’s insistence forced Paunovic to look for an alternative to try to close the game. He sent Vega to the bench and, instantly, the referee whistled a penalty against Chivas for a handball from the central Briseño. Hard setback for the Serbian tactician who lost all his strength on the left wing.

Gignac asked for the ball and made it 2-1 despite goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez jumping to the right side, but he did not have the desired elasticity. He increased the drama. Córdova made an acrobatic shot that was well saved by the goalkeeper Jiménez. It was just a warning of what was to come. The scare was in the goat body until Córdova himself finished off with a header to equalize the game. The momentum was lost by the people from Guadalajara who had to defend the tie, however, but there was already a lot of anxiety and the stands were filled with doubts.

In extra time, Jiménez thwarted Tigres’ winning shot again when he made a double save on Gignac. Las Chivas, already without energy in their legs, need something extraordinary. The moment was for the people from Monterrey who wanted to take everything to penalties. Or that was the deception. Guido Pizarro scored after a series of rebounds against Chivas in pain. Lethal jab for the Guadalajara to the jaw. Los Tigres, who like to be the villains in Liga MX, have already won the eighth star that accredits them as champion. The sixth in the last six years. Those commanded by Gignac can now boast that they took the crown from the two greats of Mexico: America (2016) and now Chivas.

