Martin Patiño Segura

Guadalajara / 06.21.2021 11:38:32

When they were walking along the sidewalk of a street, a couple was attacked with bullets, Unfortunately, the woman died at the scene, the bullet attack occurred at the intersection of Durazno and Ciprés streets, in the Del Fresno neighborhood of the municipality of Guadalajara.

After the burst of bullets, a woman, approximately 30 years old, lost her life at the scene. While the man, of the same age, was badly injured, as his health condition was reported as serious, and he was transferred to the nearest aid station, for further medical attention.

As for the attackers, only two men are known to board a motorcycle and, after the attack, fled the scene.

