Guadalajara and all Jalisco will have very warm temperatures in the 10 day weather of the March 15 to 25 according to the daily forecast.

According to the National Metereological Service of the With water, Guadalajara will have a slightly cloudy sky but with very hot climates.

Tomorrow, March, 15thAnd the saturday March 16they will have a slightly cloudy sky with temperatures of 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, with minimums of 13 degrees.

For the Sunday March 17 Cloudy skies are expected with 29 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature, and 14 as the minimum.

On Monday March 18th is expected cloudy sky with temperatures of up to 33 degrees and 14 at least according to Meteored.

Photo: Guadalajara City Council

However, for Tuesday, March 19, temperatures are expected to rise to 35 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 14.

From Wednesday, March 20 to Sunday, March 24, the completely clear skywith temperatures of 33 to 34 degrees.

Photo: Guadalajara City Council

While on Monday, March 25, cloudy skies are expected with maximum temperatures of 31 degrees and minimum temperatures of 11 degrees.