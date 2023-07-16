As you read it, in the Guadalajara Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport (IATA code: GDL, ICAO code: MMGL), if you purchased a airplane ticket, You can access the boarding gates without identifying yourselfonly with show a boarding pass in a phone is enough, and even more, You can get on the plane just by showing your same boarding pass, as well as the one of the people accompanying you.

And since you are wondering, I inform you: yes, in Mexico there is an obligation to verify the identity of people that go up to one aircraft commercial. This obligation is established in various legal regulations and regulations of national and international application.

In our country, the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT)through the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC)sets the regulations and procedures for the operation of airlines and security in airports. These regulations include verification of passenger identity prior to boarding. Internationally, our beautiful country is a signatory of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention) of 1944that in Annex 17 “SECURITY” “Protection of international civil aviation against acts of unlawful interference” establishes the obligation to verify the identity of individuals that board any aircraft.

All of this is relevant, since the verification of the identity of people is essential to guarantee the security in aviation and prevent situations As the transport of unauthorized personshe theft or child abductionthe human trafficking (that the next July 30 is celebrated on World Day against Trafficking in Persons), as well as the use of fake ids. It is clear, the various provisions that exist us required to present a valid official identification when passing the so-called security filters, and when board a plane. Spot.

The theme of the unsafety in our country has been in an upward spiral, so it is important to call on the authorities relevant to request the compliance with the various provisions in matters of security to the concessionaires of civil aviation airports. Let us remember that the Air Space located over national territory is a general means of communication and as such, the domain of the Nation is subject. Therefore, civil airports are a concession of the Stateand the latter is obliged to verify compliance with the provisions that in terms of security concern the citizens who board a plane.

It is not a minor thing, the human trafficking in Mexico is a reality, and a million dollar businessBut we’ll talk about that later.

