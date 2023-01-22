Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Through its social networks, the neighborhood society of Colonia Las Águilas in zapopan and the Adopta Guadalajara association warned about an alleged fake rabies vaccination campaign.

Both groups reported that there have been at least four dogs that after receiving the presumed vaccine were intoxicated; The identified cases are from the Las Águilas and Pinar de la Calma neighborhoods.

“We ask the Zapopan Police, the Government of Zapopan and the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) to support us by confirming the situation (if there is a dog vaccination campaign). And to the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office if you have complaints for these cases, in order to initiate the pertinent investigations,” the neighborhood association published on Twitter.

According to the SSJ, people responsible for administering the rabies vaccine They must identify themselves with a badge from the agencyand after the application, you must give the pet owner a pink plate that has the year in which the animal was inoculated engraved.

In addition, they must be given the vaccination certificatea paper where the data of the pet owner is placed, is numbered and has the logos of the SSJ and those of Jalisco Health Services.

At the moment, on the official channels of the SSJ no vaccination campaign has been announced in some neighborhood of Zapopan

Consulted in this regard, the authorities of this same municipality mentioned that in addition to being aware of the Secretariat’s networks, you can also request information to the phone 3338-233-220.

The Zapopano City Council did not specify if they would investigate the cases of intoxicated dogs that were reported on social networks.