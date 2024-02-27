AMLO declares the Salinas Pliego golf course a protected natural area and pleads “no to the closure”

A group of 77 undocumented people from Guatemala were located in the heart of Guadalajarain the state of Jalisco, after Mexican authorities mounted a surprise operation in the city.

According to local press reports, the discovery took place at the Hotel Julia, located in the Las Conchas neighborhood in the center of Guadalajara, thanks to the alert of a brave man. Guatemalan individual who managed to escape from the establishment and seek help with local police.

The release of these people in vulnerable conditions was possible thanks to the rapid response of the authorities, following the alert provided by the individual who escaped from the hotel.

Labor promises belied by reality

The testimony of the man who alerted the police indicated that the group had been brought to Mexico with promises of employment in the agricultural sector. However, the reality they faced was far from those promises, plunging them into conditions of confinement and helplessness.

Despite the success of the rescue, No immediate arrests were made in connection with the case.highlighting the challenges authorities face in dismantling human smuggling and trafficking networks.

Those rescued, including 38 men, 20 women, 11 minor boys and 8 young girls, all of Guatemalan origin, were found in conditions that violated their most fundamental rights.

