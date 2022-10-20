Guadalajara Jalisco.- The governments of Jalisco Y Guadalajara they must open processes of corruption investigation officials linked to criminal groups through the Macaw Leakssuggested Rogelio Barba Álvarez, security and justice specialist at the University of Guadalajara (UdeG).

MURAL published on Tuesday and today the leaksbehind the file hacking to the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), involving Juan Pablo Hernández González, Public Security Commissioner in Guadalajara; and to Hugo Luna Vázquez, chief of staff in the State Government, among others.

Their names appear in records of alleged meetings and protection of members of organized crime. In the case of Hernández González, Macaw Leaks He also released an alleged photograph.

On how direct managers should proceed –Paul LemusMayor of Guadalajara, and the Governor Enrique Alfaro-, Barba Álvarez pointed out that the first step would be to accept the facts from an anti-corruption perspective.

“You must attend to, keep aside the Anticorruption Prosecutor. That is the most important part: to know if the person can be charged with a criminal act, but to initiate a serious, institutional investigation, beyond what the Macaw presents.

“Immediately, both the Municipal President who is the direct head, in vertical order, of the Commissioner, initiate an investigation at least administrative (); by the State, obviously the Prosecutor’s Office,” added the also member of the Committee of Security, Justice and Human Rights of the University Center for Social Sciences and Humanities (CUCSH).

He stressed that the leaks are not official information nor do they represent a formal accusation; however, they are exhibiting the violation of a fundamental requirement for their appointments: trust.

“They are trustworthy appointments. Because of his police career, his record and his achievements, they placed that person as 01. Because of all this and being involved, it would be good to demand that the authorities address this issue,” Barba Álvarez stressed.

He demanded that the governments involved not ignore the accusations.

“We are seeing evidence that may or may not be true, but if it is, it is defrauding citizens, not being loyal. They have to take the paper seriously,” he said.

Another point that they should consider, he indicated, is to analyze the evolution of the patrimony of those indicated, the way in which they live and if it fits with their salaries.

Failure to attend in time runs the risk of repeating the “cliché” that has marked several politicians and former officials in the recent history of Jalisco, emphasized Barba Álvarez.

“It is a cliché that this person’s six-year term is going to pass and they are going to be in jail like those of the last six-year term are now or, perhaps, it could be something more tragic,” he concluded.